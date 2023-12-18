Troop 5 Boy Scouts view the battery of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2023. The troop of international Boy Scouts were able to view all parts of the C-130J to obtain a better understanding of the aircraft in pursuit of their Aviation Merit Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 00:22 Photo ID: 8178850 VIRIN: 231220-F-PJ020-1263 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 771.44 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Boy Scouts fly high for aviation education [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.