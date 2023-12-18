Troop 5 Boy Scouts view the battery of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2023. The troop of international Boy Scouts were able to view all parts of the C-130J to obtain a better understanding of the aircraft in pursuit of their Aviation Merit Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 00:22
|Photo ID:
|8178850
|VIRIN:
|231220-F-PJ020-1263
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|771.44 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Boy Scouts fly high for aviation education [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota Boy Scouts fly high for aviation education
Yokota Air Base
