    Yokota Boy Scouts fly high for aviation education [Image 9 of 10]

    Yokota Boy Scouts fly high for aviation education

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Troop 5 Boy Scouts view the battery of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2023. The troop of international Boy Scouts were able to view all parts of the C-130J to obtain a better understanding of the aircraft in pursuit of their Aviation Merit Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 00:22
    Photo ID: 8178850
    VIRIN: 231220-F-PJ020-1263
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 771.44 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Yokota Air Base

    PACAF
    Boy Scouts
    education
    Aviation
    374 AW
    INDOPACOM

