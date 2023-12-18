YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – Members from the Troop 5 Boy Scouts visited Yokota Dec. 20 to learn about all things aircraft in pursuit of their Aviation Merit Badge. A group of eight boy scouts from middle and high schools toured the base air traffic control tower, the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flight simulator, a real C-130J aircraft and the 36th Airlift Squadron and learned about how to fly from air traffic controllers, pilots and loadmasters. Some of the requirements for earning their Merit badge included learning about parts of a C-130J aircraft, how to read an aeronautical chart, learning how the aircraft uses and counteracts different forces of nature while flying.

Date Posted: 12.22.2023
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
Yokota Boy Scouts fly high for aviation education, by SSgt Taylor Slater