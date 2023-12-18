Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Boy Scouts fly high for aviation education

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater | Troop 5 Boy Scouts and 36th Airlift Squadron aircrew pose for a photo at Yokota Air...... read more read more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.22.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – Members from the Troop 5 Boy Scouts visited Yokota Dec. 20 to learn about all things aircraft in pursuit of their Aviation Merit Badge. A group of eight boy scouts from middle and high schools toured the base air traffic control tower, the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flight simulator, a real C-130J aircraft and the 36th Airlift Squadron and learned about how to fly from air traffic controllers, pilots and loadmasters. Some of the requirements for earning their Merit badge included learning about parts of a C-130J aircraft, how to read an aeronautical chart, learning how the aircraft uses and counteracts different forces of nature while flying.

