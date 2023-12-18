Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade participates in Korean salute to Vietnam Veterans [Image 5 of 5]

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade participates in Korean salute to Vietnam Veterans

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Joseph Kim, chief, Future Operations, S-3 (Operations), 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, and Park, Jiseul, a well-known television reporter and news anchor, were co-emcees of the Korea-U.S. Security Alliance Forum Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony at the National Assembly Library Auditorium in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 11. The 403rd AFSB was a cosponsor of the event.

