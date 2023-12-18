403rd Army Field Support Brigade participates in Korean salute to Vietnam Veterans

Col. Henry Brown, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, was the featured speaker at the Korea-U.S. Security Alliance Forum Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony at the National Assembly Library Auditorium in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 11. The 403rd AFSB was a cosponsor of the event.

