403rd Army Field Support Brigade participates in Korean salute to Vietnam Veterans

Honoree Charles Choi, program analyst, S-8 (Resource Management), 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, poses with Col. Henry Brown, commander, 403rd AFSB, following the Korea-U.S. Security Alliance Forum Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony at the National Assembly Library Auditorium in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 11. The 403rd AFSB was a cosponsor of the event.
12.11.2023
12.21.2023
|8178722
|231211-A-SJ091-1504
|1343x1657
|353.96 KB
|SEOUL, KR
|3
|0
