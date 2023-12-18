Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron, soar over the Indo-Pacific, Dec. 20, 2023. U.S. F-16s from the 35th FS, 8th Fighter Wing flew alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s from the 8th Air Wing and Republic of Korea Air Force F-15Ks from the 11th Wing, to conduct a trilateral escort flight of two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers operating in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 19:38
|Photo ID:
|8178713
|VIRIN:
|231220-F-DU706-1703
|Resolution:
|4894x2753
|Size:
|854.96 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
