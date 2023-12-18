Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort [Image 2 of 11]

    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron prepares for take off at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2023. U.S. F-16s from the 35th FS, 8th Fighter Wing flew alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s from the 8th Air Wing and Republic of Korea Air Force F-15Ks from the 11th Wing, to conduct a trilateral escort flight of two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers operating in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 19:38
    Photo ID: 8178703
    VIRIN: 231220-F-DU706-1784
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort
    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort
    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort
    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort
    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort
    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort
    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort
    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort
    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort
    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort
    8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Snow
    ROKAF
    F-16s
    JASDF
    35th FS
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT