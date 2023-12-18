8th FW participates in U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea bomber operations escort

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron, soar over the Indo-Pacific, Dec. 20, 2023. U.S. F-16s from the 35th FS, 8th Fighter Wing flew alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s from the 8th Air Wing and Republic of Korea Air Force F-15Ks from the 11th Wing, to conduct a trilateral escort flight of two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers operating in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

