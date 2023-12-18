15th MEU Establishes Expeditionary Advanced Base

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, unload camouflage netting and build a security perimeter as while establishing an expeditionary advanced base at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The EAB was established to support shore-based operations during integrated training with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
