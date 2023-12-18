Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Establishes Expeditionary Advanced Base [Image 4 of 4]

    15th MEU Establishes Expeditionary Advanced Base

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, unload camouflage netting and build a security perimeter as while establishing an expeditionary advanced base at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The EAB was established to support shore-based operations during integrated training with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    This work, 15th MEU Establishes Expeditionary Advanced Base [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    Amphibious
    Training
    Life Support Area
    EAB
    Beach Landing Site

