U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, unload camouflage netting and build a security perimeter as while establishing an expeditionary advanced base at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The EAB was established to support shore-based operations during integrated training with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 17:37 Photo ID: 8178526 VIRIN: 231211-M-HP224-1190 Resolution: 7853x5238 Size: 6.77 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Establishes Expeditionary Advanced Base [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.