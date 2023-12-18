U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman attached to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, establish a casualty collection point at an expeditionary advanced base on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The EAB was established to support shore-based operations during integrated training with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 17:37
|Photo ID:
|8178525
|VIRIN:
|231211-M-HP224-1247
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Establishes Expeditionary Advanced Base [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT