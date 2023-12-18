15th MEU Establishes Expeditionary Advanced Base

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, connect camouflage netting while building an expeditionary advanced base at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The EAB was established to support shore-based operations during integrated training with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

