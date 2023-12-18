The solar EV chargers, supplied by the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, were installed at DEVCOM CBC to complete the first phase of the master plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 using carbon pollution-free electricity. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 10:17 Photo ID: 8177819 VIRIN: 231221-O-PS778-2752 Resolution: 920x618 Size: 182.4 KB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Hometown: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Laboratory Leads Way in Clean Energy Infrastructure [Image 2 of 2], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.