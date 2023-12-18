Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Laboratory Leads Way in Clean Energy Infrastructure [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Laboratory Leads Way in Clean Energy Infrastructure

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    The solar EV chargers, supplied by the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, were installed at DEVCOM CBC to complete the first phase of the master plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 using carbon pollution-free electricity. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Laboratory Leads Way in Clean Energy Infrastructure [Image 2 of 2], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainability
    Army
    clean energy
    chembio

