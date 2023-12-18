DEVCOM CBC received two solar EV chargers at the installation in mid-November as part of the Department of Defense’s efforts for all non-tactical federal vehicles to be emission-free by 2035. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 10:17 Photo ID: 8177818 VIRIN: 231221-O-PS778-6709 Resolution: 4928x3285 Size: 10.15 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Hometown: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Laboratory Leads Way in Clean Energy Infrastructure [Image 2 of 2], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.