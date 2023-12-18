Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Laboratory Leads Way in Clean Energy Infrastructure [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Laboratory Leads Way in Clean Energy Infrastructure

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    DEVCOM CBC received two solar EV chargers at the installation in mid-November as part of the Department of Defense’s efforts for all non-tactical federal vehicles to be emission-free by 2035. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White)

    TAGS

    sustainability
    Army
    clean energy
    chembio

