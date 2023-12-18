Army Laboratory Leads Way in Clean Energy Infrastructure

Photo By Gabriella White | DEVCOM CBC received two solar EV chargers at the installation in mid-November as part...... read more read more Photo By Gabriella White | DEVCOM CBC received two solar EV chargers at the installation in mid-November as part of the Department of Defense’s efforts for all non-tactical federal vehicles to be emission-free by 2035. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White) see less | View Image Page

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD – The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) received two solar electric vehicle (EV) chargers on November 17, making it one of the first federal tenants on Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) to with the capability. The acquisition of the chargers is part of an executive order to reduce emissions and invest in clean energy throughout the federal government. This change also aligns with a Department of Defense initiative to transition all non-tactical federal vehicles to be emission-free by 2035, which would make its fleet the largest zero-emission vehicle fleet in the nation.



DEVCOM CBC acquired the two new solar EV chargers by making use of federal resources and funding made available with the new mandates taking place. “CBC is capitalizing on this untapped resource that has not been utilized previously. We want to set an example as a federal institution and work toward a future with clean energy,” said Todd McKinney, equipment manager and acting branch chief of the logistics branch at DEVCOM CBC.



The solar EV chargers will help the installation prepare for the federal fleet to become emission-free. The addition of the solar chargers demonstrates how CBC is helping to lead the charge toward the larger goal of reducing emissions. “Our customers and fellow employees can see that the Army is utilizing a sustainable resource and saving tax money. We’re able to reduce our spending by providing free energy which will save money, resources, and time while being environmentally conscious,” said McKinney.



The addition of the EV chargers allows for a versatile approach for sustainability at the Center. The chargers are portable and make and store electricity to deliver clean, renewable energy independent of the power grid. Using technology that allows the solar panels to track the sun, the chargers generate no utility bill and can be used even in the event of power outages or inclement weather, acting as an emergency power source for first responders and the installation. The chargers are also highly efficient. While most EV chargers can only support one vehicle at a time, the Center’s EV chargers can support up to six vehicles at a time. As a result of the addition of the two solar EV chargers, CBC now has the capacity to support a federal fleet of 12 non-tactical EVs.



Installing the solar EV chargers is the first phase of the larger master plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 by powering federal infrastructure with carbon pollution-free electricity. While the current infrastructure will be used to support light vehicles and pick-up trucks related to the defense mission, the Center has plans to enable a charging station that can support larger vehicles and, eventually, personal use vehicles. Joan Ward, community planner for sustainment at the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, looks forward to further implementing this master plan. “We’ve seen a lot of interest in this initiative. It’s a wonderful step forward to sustainability,” she said.



