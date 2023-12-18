A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing receives a flu vaccine from a 23rd Medical Group laboratory technician at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023. Ensuring all missed vaccines were given when redeployers returned home was essential for readiness requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith-McMahan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 08:01 Photo ID: 8177615 VIRIN: 231211-F-NC874-3184 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.62 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75 FS, FGS returns home, reintegrates [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.