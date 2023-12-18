A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing receives a flu vaccine from a 23rd Medical Group laboratory technician at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023. Ensuring all missed vaccines were given when redeployers returned home was essential for readiness requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith-McMahan)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 08:01
|Photo ID:
|8177615
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-NC874-3184
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.62 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
75 FS, FGS returns home, reintegrates
