75 FS, FGS returns home, reintegrates

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 75th Fighter Squadron and 75th Fighter Generation Squadron returned to Moody in December of 2023 after their deployment was extended to eight months in the Middle East.





The 23rd Wing was able to streamline their reintegration period by setting up a tailor-made day so they could get back to their families sooner.



“Returning home after being away for six, seven, eight months is an emotionally taxing journey,” said Col. Bobby Buckner, 23rd Maintenance Group commander. “The reintegration process becomes vital. Finance showed up and processed over 200 travel vouchers, medical was taking blood and filling out paperwork and asking if anything significant happened on these deployments that we need to record, and then all of the amazing helping agencies briefed to make sure our Airmen know they have help waiting if they need it. It’s hard enough being away, getting them taken care of and back to their families as soon as we could after the hard work they put in, was something everyone was happy to help with.”



To ensure a successful reintegration event, Master Sgt. Matthew Murphy, 75th FGS aircraft section chief, made preparations months before their homecoming. He worked with several agencies including installation deployment officers, unit deployment managers and comptrollers, to name a few.



Among the support agencies, medical was one of the most involved. From immunizations and lab tests to medical assessments, the team had their work cut out for them.



“There are numerous things that need to be taken care of immediately when deployers get home,” said Danielle Casteel, 23rd Medical Group laboratory technician. “It was very beneficial to have us all in one place. Being able to get them squared away in 24 hours so they can enjoy the much-needed time off, it makes you feel accomplished.”



Buckner explained how the Air Force has come a long way in making sure Airmen are taken care of before and after they deploy.



“Accelerate change or lose, General Brown says and he's right,” Buckner said “But we’ve also got to put that change into our people, and I feel like we’re doing a good job with that.”



Now that readiness requirements are squared away and in processing is taken care of, these Airmen will go home for some recuperation time and enjoy the holidays with their families.



“This was an incredible experience to be a part of and a beautiful moment to see when the deployers stepped off the plane and buses to be greeted by their family members and friends,” Murphy said. “This was a great success and win for the 23rd Maintenance Group and 75th FS. Welcome home deployers.”



The following resources are available for individuals in need of assistance readjusting after a deployment: Military Family Life Consultants, chaplains, the behavioral health clinic and the mental health clinic.

