    75 FS, FGS returns home, reintegrates [Image 5 of 6]

    75 FS, FGS returns home, reintegrates

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing gets blood drawn by a 23rd Medical Group laboratory technician at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023. It is a requirement to address medical readiness as soon as the deployers returned home before the members could begin their recuperation period with their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith-McMahan)

    This work, 75 FS, FGS returns home, reintegrates [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

