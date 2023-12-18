A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing gets blood drawn by a 23rd Medical Group laboratory technician at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023. It is a requirement to address medical readiness as soon as the deployers returned home before the members could begin their recuperation period with their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith-McMahan)
75 FS, FGS returns home, reintegrates
