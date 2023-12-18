U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, commander of the 36th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, command chief of the 36th Wing, attend a meeting about the rehabilitation of Flemming Heights at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 21, 2023. The 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group is rehabilitating Flemming Heights family housing for office and billeting bed down as the primary hub location enabling theater construction efforts, Pacific Air Force exercise support, and agile combat employment concept of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allon Lapaix)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 01:27
|Photo ID:
|8177392
|VIRIN:
|231221-F-YQ442-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group focuses on the rehabilitation of Flemming Heights [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
