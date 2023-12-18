Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members with the 36th Wing and the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group have a meeting about the rehabilitation of Flemming Heights at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 21, 2023. The 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group is rehabilitating Flemming Heights family housing for office and billeting bed down as the primary hub location enabling theater construction efforts, Pacific Air Force exercise support, and agile combat employment concept of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allon Lapaix)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 01:27
    Location: GU
    This work, the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group focuses on the rehabilitation of Flemming Heights [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th wing
    ECEG

