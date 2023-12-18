the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group focuses on the rehabilitation of Flemming Heights

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, commander of the 36th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, command chief of the 36th Wing, visit various houses in Flemming Heights at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 21, 2023. The 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group is rehabilitating Flemming Heights family housing for office and billeting bed down as the primary hub location enabling theater construction efforts, Pacific Air Force exercise support, and agile combat employment concept of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allon Lapaix)

