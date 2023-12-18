U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing are parked on the flight line under a blanket of morning fog on Dec. 20, 2023 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 23:56
|Photo ID:
|8177369
|VIRIN:
|231220-Z-AY311-2179
|Resolution:
|2700x1799
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Foggy flight line [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT