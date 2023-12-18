U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Idaho Army National Guard's State Aviation Group are parked on the flight line under a blanket of morning fog on Dec. 20, 2023 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 23:56 Photo ID: 8177367 VIRIN: 231220-Z-AY311-2175 Resolution: 2639x1762 Size: 1.71 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Foggy flight line [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.