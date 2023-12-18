Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foggy flight line [Image 1 of 7]

    Foggy flight line

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Idaho Army National Guard's State Aviation Group is parked on the flight line under a blanket of morning fog on Dec. 20, 2023 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Location: BOISE, ID, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foggy flight line [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

