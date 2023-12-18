Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Undocking [Image 5 of 11]

    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Undocking

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Lauren Padden 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Tugboat ASD Daniel Akaka assists in moving the Dry Dock 2 caisson during the undocking of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) from Dry Dock 2, Oct. 12, 2023. The caisson is the vessel which forms the watertight seal at the entrance to a dry-dock. Each undocking is a complex evolution that requires teamwork across the entire shipyard to ensure a safe and on-time event. (U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Padden)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 19:46
    Photo ID: 8177288
    VIRIN: 231012-N-RC341-1098
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Undocking [Image 11 of 11], by Lauren Padden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Caisson
    Undocking
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783)
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility

