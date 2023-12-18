USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Undocking

A Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility worker tosses a line from the caisson to personnel on tugboat ASD Daniel Akaka during the undocking of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) from Dry Dock 2, Oct. 12, 2023. The caisson is the vessel which forms the watertight seal at the entrance to a dry-dock. Each undocking is a complex evolution that requires teamwork across the entire shipyard to ensure a safe and on-time event. (U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Padden)

