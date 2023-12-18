A safety sign notifies Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility personnel of active operations during the undocking of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) from Dry Dock 2, Oct. 12, 2023. This undocking is a major milestone in the submarine’s extended docking selected restricted availability (EDSRA). Each undocking is a complex evolution that requires teamwork across the entire shipyard to ensure a safe and on-time event. (U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Padden)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 19:46
|Photo ID:
|8177285
|VIRIN:
|231012-N-RC341-1049
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Minnesota (SSN 783) Undocking [Image 11 of 11], by Lauren Padden, identified by DVIDS
