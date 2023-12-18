Washington Youth ChalleNGe Academy Graduation

Cadets graduate from the Washington Youth ChalleNGe Academy in a ceremony held at Tacoma Community College, December 15, 2023. The WYCA is a highly-disciplined, quasi-military academy designed to empower at-risk youth to improve their education levels and employment potential and become responsible members of society. (U.S. National Guard photo by Jason Kriess)

