Cadets graduate from the Washington Youth ChalleNGe Academy in a ceremony held at Tacoma Community College, December 15, 2023. The WYCA is a highly-disciplined, quasi-military academy designed to empower at-risk youth to improve their education levels and employment potential and become responsible members of society. (U.S. National Guard photo by Jason Kriess)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 17:47
|Photo ID:
|8177212
|VIRIN:
|231215-Z-IK464-5135
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Youth ChalleNGe Academy Graduation [Image 1857 of 1857], by Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington Youth ChalleNGe Academy Graduation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT