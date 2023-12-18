U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Davidson, a 73rd Special Operations Squadron special missions aviator, waves to a crowd while dressed as Santa Claus during a unit holiday event at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 15, 2023. This event is a longstanding tradition within the unit that provides Airmen an opportunity to showcase the mission to their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda A. Flower)

Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
This work, Special guest visits the 73rd SOS, by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.