U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Davidson, a 73rd Special Operations Squadron special missions aviator, waves to a crowd while dressed as Santa Claus during a unit holiday event at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 15, 2023. This event is a longstanding tradition within the unit that provides Airmen an opportunity to showcase the mission to their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda A. Flower)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8176958
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-KO270-1087
|Resolution:
|4414x2937
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Special guest visits the 73rd SOS [Image 1809 of 1809], by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT