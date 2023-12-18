U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Davidson, a 73rd Special Operations Squadron special missions aviator, left, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kristeena Beilman, a 73rd SOS command support staff administrator, right, pose for a photo dressed as Santa Claus and an elf during a unit holiday event at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 15, 2023. This event is a longstanding tradition within the unit that provides Airmen an opportunity to showcase the mission to their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda A. Flower)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 15:45 Photo ID: 8177030 VIRIN: 231215-F-KO270-1235 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 0 B Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special guest visits the 73rd SOS [Image 1809 of 1809], by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.