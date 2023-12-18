Special guest visits 73rd SOS ahead of the holidays

Members of the 73rd Special Operations Squadron, and their families, lined the edge of the flightline Dec. 15, 2023, watching as an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship taxied toward them at Hurlburt Field, Florida.



In the distance something bright red appeared, easily detectable against the stark-white clouds in the sky and the muted grey of the gunship.



“Santa’s initial appearance from the overhead escape hatch of the AC-130 gunship was an exciting moment for everyone,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Zachary Masters, 73rd SOS assistant director of operations. “Each child also had the opportunity to spend one on one time with Santa, receiving a small gift from him. The joy this gave them was incredible.”



The event has been a long-standing tradition at the squadron, and this year members of the 73rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit were also able to join in on the festivities.



“Any time we bring Airmen and their families together in a jovial, celebratory atmosphere gives perspective to who these Airmen are as people and what drives them to work so hard,” said Masters. “This fosters a new level of understanding and respect between individuals that often only interface in very focused, professional settings. It is also a fun way to tie families into the gunship mission and gain their support and involvement which is critical to mission accomplishment.”

