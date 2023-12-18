Understand that weather conditions may change after you get on the road during winter driving. Don’t be in a hurry. Give yourself sufficient time to complete your journey and add extra time to your planning to accommodate unexpected development. Black ice, snow, sleet, and any combination of freezing precipitation can develop quickly and create hazardous driving conditions. (U.S. Army Photo Illustration by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
Remember safe driving practices, more during winter
