    Remember safe driving practices, more during winter [Image 4 of 4]

    Remember safe driving practices, more during winter

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Understand that weather conditions may change after you get on the road during winter driving. Don’t be in a hurry. Give yourself sufficient time to complete your journey and add extra time to your planning to accommodate unexpected development. Black ice, snow, sleet, and any combination of freezing precipitation can develop quickly and create hazardous driving conditions. (U.S. Army Photo Illustration by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    winter driving safety
    DOD safety
    Army driving safety

