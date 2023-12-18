Understand that weather conditions may change after you get on the road during winter driving. Don’t be in a hurry. Give yourself sufficient time to complete your journey and add extra time to your planning to accommodate unexpected development. Black ice, snow, sleet, and any combination of freezing precipitation can develop quickly and create hazardous driving conditions. (U.S. Army Photo Illustration by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 15:44 Photo ID: 8176957 VIRIN: 231220-A-OK556-6803 Resolution: 830x481 Size: 113.66 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remember safe driving practices, more during winter [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.