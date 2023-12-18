Remember safe driving practices, more during winter

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Remember to practice safety while driving during winter. The National Weather Service...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Remember to practice safety while driving during winter. The National Weather Service reports that 70 percent of fatalities related to ice and snow weather conditions happen in automobiles. (Photo Illustration by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Winter brings with it cold weather, snow, and freezing precipitation, and shortened daylight hours — all of which can add extra hazards and challenges for winter driving, said Fort McCoy Installation Safety Manager Ed De Leon.



“Freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions are to be expected for the next several months go through winter,” De Leon said. “On average, Wisconsin experiences over 18,000 motor vehicle crashes a year. A small percentage of those accidents ends up in a fatality.”



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends to all drivers to always be ready for winter. In an article about winter weather driving tips at https://www.nhtsa.gov/winter-driving-tips, the NHTSA states one of the first things to ready for with winter driving is to just slow down.



“Slow down. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface,” the NHTSA website states. “In fact, in 2021, there were an estimated 121,156 police-reported crashes that occurred when there was snow/sleet conditions at the time of the crash. On the road, increase your following distance enough so that you’ll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you.



“Don’t crowd a snow plow or travel beside the truck,” the site also states. “Snow plows travel slowly, make wide turns, stop often, overlap lanes, and exit the road frequently. If you find yourself behind a snow plow, stay far enough behind it and use caution if you pass the plow.”



And one of the most important things to remember for winter driving is to make sure your vehicle has good tires that are suitable for winter weather driving, NHTSA states.



“As the outside temperature drops, so does tire inflation pressure,” the NHTSA website states. “Make sure each tire is filled to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure, which is in your owner’s manual and on a label located on the driver’s side door frame. Do not inflate your tires to the pressure listed on the tire itself. That number is the maximum pressure the tire can hold, not the recommended pressure for your vehicle.”



Other tire tips by the NHTSA also include:



— “Inspect your tires at least once a month and before long road trips. It’s best to check the tires when they’re cold, meaning that they have not been driven on for at least three hours.”



— “Check each tire’s age. Some vehicle manufacturers recommend replacing tires every six years regardless of use.”



— An inspection is not just about checking tire pressure and age. Remember to check for any damage or conditions that may need attention; the tread; and sidewalls for any cuts, punctures, bulges, scrapes, cracks, or bumps. The tread should be at least 2/32 of an inch or greater on all tires; and your spare tire. If you find tire damage, take your vehicle to a tire service professional.”



Other things to check on your vehicle regularly during winter also includes your vehicle battery, cooling system, lights, and windshield wipers, the NHTSA states.



And according to the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, available at https://safety.army.mil, here are a few other tips to remember when driving in winter.



— “The National Weather Service reports that 70 percent of fatalities related to ice and snow weather conditions happen in automobiles.”



— “Twenty-four percent of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement and 15 percent happen during snowfall or sleet. More than 1,300 people are killed and more than 116,800 people are injured in vehicle crashes on snowy, slushy or icy pavement annually. Every year, nearly 900 people are killed and nearly 76,000 people are injured in vehicle crashes during snowfall or sleet. (Source: Federal Highway Administration)”



— “Understand that weather conditions may change after you get on the road. Don’t be in a hurry. Give yourself sufficient time to complete your journey and add extra time to your planning to accommodate unexpected development.



— Black ice, snow, sleet, and any combination of freezing precipitation can develop quickly and create hazardous driving conditions.”



— “Technology such as smart phones and GPS devices can only help you if they’re charged.”



— “If you think the weather is too hazardous for travel, or if it changes when you’re on the road, don’t try and force the issue. Waiting for better weather is worth the delay.”



— “A list of recommended items that should be in your vehicle for winter travel is available at Ready.gov and other websites.”



So, whether you’re doing winter driving in Wisconsin or elsewhere, De Leon said to just be prepared for anything.



“Winter weather conditions make driving more complicated but slowing down, keeping your vehicle properly maintained to handle the conditions, and some basic risk management considerations will help you avoid a winter car accident,” De Leon said.



Learn more about the NHTSA at https://www.nhtsa.gov. Learn more about Army safety at https://safety.army.mil. And also visit https://www.ready.gov to learn about building home and vehicle winter safety kits.



