Remember safe driving practices, more during winter

Understand that weather conditions may change after you get on the road when driving in the winter. Don’t be in a hurry. Give yourself sufficient time to complete your journey and add extra time to your planning to accommodate unexpected development. Black ice, snow, sleet, and any combination of freezing precipitation can develop quickly and create hazardous driving conditions. (U.S. Army Photo Illustration by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

