Savannah Council At-Large Post 2 Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely, an Army veteran with 25 years of service, poses with the wreath from Wreaths for Warriors Walk and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Bob Cuthbertson during the city’s regular meeting Dec. 19. Cuthbertson presented the wreath to the city to honor the 3rd Infantry Division fallen Soldiers and celebrated the bonds between the city and the installation.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 13:47
|Photo ID:
|8176829
|VIRIN:
|231219-O-WJ404-5706
|Resolution:
|3672x2066
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hunter commander honors fallen by presenting wreath to City of Savannah [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hunter commander honors fallen by presenting wreath to City of Savannah
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT