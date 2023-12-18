Hunter commander honors fallen by presenting wreath to City of Savannah

Photo By Kevin Larson | Savannah Council At-Large Post 2 Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely, an Army veteran...... read more read more Photo By Kevin Larson | Savannah Council At-Large Post 2 Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely, an Army veteran with 25 years of service, poses with the wreath from Wreaths for Warriors Walk and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Bob Cuthbertson during the city’s regular meeting Dec. 19. Cuthbertson presented the wreath to the city to honor the 3rd Infantry Division fallen Soldiers and celebrated the bonds between the city and the installation. see less | View Image Page

Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Bob Cuthbertson presented the City of Savannah a wreath on behalf of Wreaths for Warriors Walk during the city’s regular meeting on Dec. 19.

“It’s truly an honor to be able to do something like this and show our continued support for one another between the city of Savannah and our military,” Cuthbertson said. “It’s the perfect time of year to talk about these sorts of things and honor the support we get from the city of Savannah.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson accepted the wreath on behalf of the city, thanking Cuthbertson and recognizing the importance of the military.

“Savannah is a military city,” Johnson said.

Savannah Council At-Large Post 2 Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely, an Army veteran with 25 years of service, posed with the wreath and Cuthbertson after it was presented to the mayor.

The wreath presented to the city is the same as those that were placed at Fort Stewart’s Warriors Walk Dec. 16 during the Wreaths for Warriors Walk ceremony. The living memorial of 469 white-blooming crape myrtles honors fallen 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers from operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.