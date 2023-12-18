Hunter commander honors fallen by presenting wreath to City of Savannah

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson accepts a wreath from Wreaths for Warriors Walk from Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Bob Cuthbertson during the city’s regular meeting Dec. 19. The presentation honored the 3rd Infantry Division fallen Soldiers and celebrated the bonds between the city and the installation.

Date Taken: 12.19.2023
Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US