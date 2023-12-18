Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hunter commander honors fallen by presenting wreath to City of Savannah [Image 1 of 2]

    Hunter commander honors fallen by presenting wreath to City of Savannah

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Savannah Mayor Van Johnson accepts a wreath from Wreaths for Warriors Walk from Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Bob Cuthbertson during the city’s regular meeting Dec. 19. The presentation honored the 3rd Infantry Division fallen Soldiers and celebrated the bonds between the city and the installation.

