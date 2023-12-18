U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans Lt. Andrew Campbell, Lt. Jordan Fonville, Petty Officer 1st Class David Cummings and Petty Officer 2nd Class John Kelly (left to right) wave to the crowd at Tiger Stadium Baton Rogue, Louisiana, Sep. 23, 2023. The aircrew conducted a flyover for the LSU versus Arkansas football game. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 12:24
|Photo ID:
|8176713
|VIRIN:
|230923-G-YI678-1004
|Resolution:
|5611x3733
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Aircrew conducts flyover at LSU Tiger Stadium [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT