U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans Lt. Andrew Campbell, Lt. Jordan Fonville, Petty Officer 1st Class David Cummings and Petty Officer 2nd Class John Kelly (left to right) wave to the crowd at Tiger Stadium Baton Rogue, Louisiana, Sep. 23, 2023. The aircrew conducted a flyover for the LSU versus Arkansas football game. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 12:24 Photo ID: 8176713 VIRIN: 230923-G-YI678-1004 Resolution: 5611x3733 Size: 5.37 MB Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Aircrew conducts flyover at LSU Tiger Stadium [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.