    Coast Guard Aircrew conducts flyover at LSU Tiger Stadium [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Aircrew conducts flyover at LSU Tiger Stadium

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans Petty Officer 2nd Class John Kelly, Petty Officer 1st Class David Cummings, Lt. Jordan Fonville and Lt. Andrew Campbell (left to right) pose for a photo at Tiger Stadium Baton Rogue, Louisiana, Sep. 23, 2023. The aircrew conducted a flyover for the LSU versus Arkansas football game. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

    This work, Coast Guard Aircrew conducts flyover at LSU Tiger Stadium [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

