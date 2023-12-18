Coast Guard Aircrew conducts flyover at LSU Tiger Stadium

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans Lt. Jordan Fonville, Petty Officer 1st Class David Cummings, Lt. Andrew Campbell and Petty Officer 2nd Class John Kelly (left to right) pose for a photo at Tiger Stadium Baton Rogue, Louisiana, Sep. 23, 2023. The aircrew conducted a flyover for the LSU versus Arkansas football game. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

Date Taken: 09.23.2023
Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US