U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans Lt. Jordan Fonville, Petty Officer 1st Class David Cummings, Lt. Andrew Campbell and Petty Officer 2nd Class John Kelly (left to right) pose for a photo at Tiger Stadium Baton Rogue, Louisiana, Sep. 23, 2023. The aircrew conducted a flyover for the LSU versus Arkansas football game. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 12:24
|Photo ID:
|8176712
|VIRIN:
|230923-G-YI678-1002
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Aircrew conducts flyover at LSU Tiger Stadium [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT