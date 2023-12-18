A U.S. Army Soldier from the 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Air Force Airmen assigned to the 332D Air Expeditionary conducts training on joint forces mass casualty medical response at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Nov. 30, 2023. The U.S. military service member serves as the well-trained foundation of the joint forces throughout the CENTCOM Area of Operations, ensuring the region's preparedness and bolstering combat power. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 08:00
|Photo ID:
|8176250
|VIRIN:
|231130-A-LX406-1192
|Resolution:
|6349x4233
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Training [Image 1799 of 1799], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
