Air Force Airmen assigned to the 332D Air Expeditionary train on a mass causality treatment and treating a patient at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Nov. 30, 2023. The U.S. military service member serves as the well-trained foundation of the joint forces throughout the CENTCOM Area of Operations, ensuring the region's preparedness and bolstering combat power. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 08:00 Photo ID: 8176233 VIRIN: 231130-A-LX406-1153 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 0 B Location: JO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Training [Image 1799 of 1799], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.