Air Force Airmen assigned to 332D Air Expeditionary practice treating a causality at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Nov. 30, 2023. The U.S. military service member serves as the well-trained foundation of the joint forces throughout the CENTCOM Area of Operations, ensuring the region's preparedness and bolstering combat power. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 08:00
|Photo ID:
|8176235
|VIRIN:
|231130-A-LX406-1097
|Resolution:
|5270x3513
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Training [Image 1799 of 1799], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
