Airman 1st Class Bianca Mendoza, 377th Security Forces Group defender, poses for a photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 15, 2023. Mendoza holds the New Mexico state powerlifting record for her age bracket and is aiming to compete in the nationals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 16:26 Photo ID: 8175596 VIRIN: 231215-F-RQ117-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.55 MB Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kirtland Powerlifter State Record Holder: Defending her Title While Defending her Nation [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.