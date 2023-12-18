Airman 1st Class Bianca Mendoza, 377th Security Forces defender, prepares to deadlift at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 19, 2023. Mendoza holds the New Mexico state powerlifting record for her age bracket and is aiming to compete in the nationals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
Kirtland Powerlifter State Record Holder: Defending her Title While Defending Her Nation
