    Kirtland Powerlifter State Record Holder: Defending her Title While Defending her Nation [Image 2 of 5]

    Kirtland Powerlifter State Record Holder: Defending her Title While Defending her Nation

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Bianca Mendoza, 377th Security Forces Group defender, deadlifts at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 19, 2023. Mendoza holds the New Mexico state powerlifting record for her age bracket and is aiming to compete in the nationals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 16:26
    VIRIN: 231219-F-RQ117-1019
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    This work, Kirtland Powerlifter State Record Holder: Defending her Title While Defending her Nation [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kirtland Powerlifter State Record Holder: Defending her Title While Defending Her Nation

    Power Lifter
    AFGSC
    Self-Improvement
    Ready to Fight

