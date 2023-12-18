Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSG Kemp speaking [Image 2 of 3]

    SSG Kemp speaking

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Staff Sgt. Chantele Kemp speaks after receiving the Fort Detrick UPL Challenge quarterly award Dec. 5, 2023, at Army Medical Logistics Command headquarters at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 13:01
    Photo ID: 8175075
    VIRIN: 231205-A-BL065-1006
    Resolution: 2250x1637
    Size: 638.9 KB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG Kemp speaking [Image 3 of 3], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COL Welde congratulates SSG Kemp
    SSG Kemp speaking
    Laska and SSG Kemp

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    award
    Fort Detrick
    UPL
    Army Substance Abuse Program
    unit prevention leader
    AMLC

