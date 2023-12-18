AMLC NCO wins quarterly award, recognized for work as unit prevention leader

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Michelle Laska, left, drug test coordinator for the Army Substance Abuse Program, or...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Michelle Laska, left, drug test coordinator for the Army Substance Abuse Program, or ASAP, at Fort Detrick and Forest Glen Annex, presents Staff Sgt. Chantele Kemp with the Fort Detrick UPL Challenge award for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. The UPL, or unit prevention leader, serves as a liaison for each Army unit to ASAP's drug screening program. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- Readiness is a primary responsibility for every Soldier, both mentally and physically. Part of that requirement is remaining drug free.



That’s where unit prevention leaders, or UPLs, come into play. UPLs serve as the liaison for each unit as it adheres to the Army Substance Abuse Program, or ASAP.



Staff Sgt. Chantele Kemp, serving as Army Medical Logistics Command’s UPL, recently earned recognition for her exemplary work in coordinating AMLC’s drug-testing program.



On Dec. 5, Michelle Laska, drug test coordinator for ASAP at Fort Detrick and Forest Glen Annex, presented Kemp with the Fort Detrick UPL Challenge award for the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year.



“Staff Sgt. Kemp is a great NCO and UPL,” Laska said. “Her attention to detail when dealing with legal documents is what gave her the points to win. Her combined points from October to December (2022) were the highest among 40 UPLs.”



Kemp said she initially “felt awkward” after learning of the award because she’s “more of a behind the scenes type of person.”



“I normally get my validation from knowing that I am doing my job to the best of my ability and by the book,” she said, “… but I know my role is vital to the unit because we deal with a lot of sensitive information and have to be prepared to deploy anywhere in the world at any given time.”



Kemp has ensured AMLC meets the 10% monthly testing requirement and that all Soldiers are tested at least once each fiscal year, Laska said.



“She arranges her specimen turn-ins in a timely manner and arrives with all the required documents,” Laska added. “She is consistent with her collection process and her legal documents and specimen bottles are always forensically correct.”



Capt. Matthew Lile, commander of AMLC’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, commended Kemp for her work and recognition as the UPL Challenge quarterly winner.



“Staff Sgt. Kemp’s work ensures the command and its Soldiers maintain the highest level of personal readiness,” Lile said. “I wasn’t surprised to learn that she was being recognized. This is the second time that I’ve served as her commander, and she has always presented herself and executed her duties as a consummate professional.”