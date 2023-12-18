COL Welde congratulates SSG Kemp

Col. Marc Welde, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, congratulates Staff Sgt. Chantele Kemp after she received the Fort Detrick UPL Challenge award for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. Also pictured is Capt. Matthew Lile, AMLC detachment commander. The UPL, which stands for unit prevention leader, serves as a liaison for each Army unit to the Army Substance Abuse Program, or ASAP.

Date Taken: 12.05.2023
Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US