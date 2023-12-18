Vets to Tech program celebrates milestone graduation

Col. Kent Park, JBLM commander, visited with faculty members of the Washington Vets to Tech program at St. Martin’s University in Lacey before the program graduated its 1,000th student in the program’s 10-year history Dec. 15.
Vets to Techs program celebrates milestone graduation
