    Vets to Tech program celebrates milestone graduation [Image 2 of 5]

    Vets to Tech program celebrates milestone graduation

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Graduates of the Washington Vets to Tech program at St. Martin’s University in Lacey stand to take their Pledge of the Computing Professional during their graduation ceremony Dec. 15.

    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 11:23
    Vets to Techs program celebrates milestone graduation

    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

