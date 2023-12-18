Graduates of the Washington Vets to Tech program at St. Martin’s University in Lacey stand to take their Pledge of the Computing Professional during their graduation ceremony Dec. 15.
This work, Vets to Tech program celebrates milestone graduation [Image 5 of 5], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vets to Techs program celebrates milestone graduation
